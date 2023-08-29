Kaival Promotes Stephen Sheriff to COO

Kaival Brands Innovations Group has promoted Stephen Sheriff to chief operating officer.

Sheriff succeeds Eric Mosser, who was recently promoted to CEO, and joins Mosser and recently appointed Chief Financial Officer Thomas Metzler as a part of Kaival Brands’ expanded senior management team.

“Promoting Stephen to the role of chief operating officer was a natural and logical next step given his contributions to the success of Kaival Brands to date and his experience helping businesses navigate through rapid periods of growth and change,” said Mosser in a statement. “He has a strong entrepreneurial spirit and will be instrumental in helping us take our business to the next level. With a deep understanding of our operations, the capital markets and what it takes to develop and execute a strategy with proven results, he is a great addition to our C-suite leadership team.”

Sheriff brings more than a decade of finance and entrepreneurial leadership to his new role. Most recently, he served as the director of administration and communications at Kaival Brands. In this role, he managed the company’s investor and public relations and human resource programs in addition to overall responsibility for the development and implementation of key programs and initiatives, including customer and vendor relations.

Prior to Kaival Brands, Sheriff co-founded Riverhill Group, a capital markets advisory and consulting firm.