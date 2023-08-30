Court: FDA Fell Short in Fontem PMTA Review

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration failed to conduct a proper analysis before rejecting premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) submitted by Fontem U.S. for certain vaping products, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit found on Aug. 29.

The court upheld the regulatory agency’s denial of Fontem’s application to market flavored vaping products but rejected the FDA’s denial of Fontem’s application for unflavored products.

“While the FDA identified multiple ‘deficiencies’ [in Fontem’s application], it failed to analyze the trade-offs necessary to make a public health finding,” the judges wrote in their ruling. “Nor did the agency explain how the specific deficiencies relate to its overall conclusion that Fontem failed to demonstrate its unflavored products were appropriate for the protection of public health. The agency’s denial therefore failed to comport with the requirements of the Tobacco Control Act.”

The FDA’s failure to correctly apply the public health inquiry to Fontem’s unflavored products led it to make another serious error, according to the court. In its initial deficiency letter, the FDA requested certain information from Fontem, thereby indicating such information would be sufficient for the agency to approve Fontem’s products.

But in its denial order, the agency changed its tune, reproaching Fontem for failing to provide information that the agency had never explicitly sought.

“Shifting the regulatory goal posts without explanation is arbitrary and capricious,” the judges wrote. “By indicating in its deficiency letter that Fontem could resolve issues with its applications by providing specific information, the FDA represented such information would be sufficient to secure approval.”