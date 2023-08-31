Innokin Partners with Bahrain Duty Free

Innokin is partnering with Bahrain Duty Free (BDF), a retailer in the Middle East.

BDF will help introduce Innokin’s Innobar vaping products to Bahrain Duty Free’s premium stores, catering to the increasing demand for e-cigarettes in the region, according to a press release.

The new partnership began with a pilot project launched in April 2023. Within two weeks, the entirety of the trial stock had sold out.

“Building on this remarkable success, the collaboration has now expanded to provide customers with greater access to Innokin’s award-winning vaping solutions,” Innokin wrote in its announcement. “Innokin’s Innobar devices, in particular, have garnered significant interest for their exceptional performance and flavors, which are tailored to suit the preferences of the Bahrain market.”

Currently, the Innobar 3500, 6000 and V7000 models are available at BDF locations. A key element of the partnership has been the knowledge-sharing and training provided by Innokin’s experts to the management of BDF.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Bahrain Duty Free. This collaboration signifies not only our dedication to the growing Middle East market but also our commitment to fostering responsible practices in the industry,” said George Xia, co-founder of Innokin. “With our decade-plus experience and the shared values of both organizations, we are confident that this partnership will set new standards of excellence for vaping.”