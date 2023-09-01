FDA Urged to Prioritize Harm Reduction

The R Street Institute is urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prioritize harm reduction in its approach to tobacco regulation.

In a letter to FDA Center for Tobacco Products’ (CTP) Director Brian King, the organization suggested the agency should evaluate its past achievements, define its mission statement clearly and develop a science-based tobacco and nicotine policy. Additionally, it recommended applying product standards consistently across all tobacco and nicotine products.

The R Street Institute expressed concerns that the FDA’s proposed strategic goals may not address more immediate issues that could have a significant impact on public health. The group argued that the CTP should reflect on its initial goals and whether they have been achieved, such as setting clear standards for tobacco/nicotine products and effective enforcement processes.

The comments also stressed the importance of communicating the strengths and weaknesses of past CTP goals, defining the mission statement with clear measurables, and establishing evidence-based policy goals for tobacco harm reduction. The R Street Institute advocated for transparent and consistent education on tobacco harm reduction.

Lastly, the group urged the CTP to close gaps and loopholes in regulating tobacco and nicotine products, ensuring that all products are held to the same scientifically determined standards.

The R Street Institute is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to limited government.