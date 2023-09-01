A Leap Forward for Public Health?

The vape industry is in the midst of a growing crisis and facing an existential threat. This may seem like a pessimistic, and perhaps provocative, statement, but without those within the industry taking action to change course, the lives of the billion smokers across the globe could be placed at an increased risk.

The vape industry has always been controversial, although wrongly so. After all, nobody in their right mind doubts that when cigarettes are substituted with e-cigarettes, there are huge gains for both individual and population health. Despite this, those in “tobacco control” have become, and will remain, steadfastly resolute in their desire to remove vapes from markets across the world. While their motives are not abundantly clear, they certainly don’t appear to mesh with a desire to improve global health and may instead represent a nicotine prohibitionist standpoint. But their work is adding to the growing likelihood that vapes could be banished across the world. Or, as is currently the case in Australia, confined to prescriptions issued by physicians and not as freely available as, well, cigarettes.

Perhaps the biggest single threat to the vape industry is the mass marketing of both illegal and illicit products across the world. Wherever you look, in the United States and Canada, across Europe, in Australia and New Zealand, and pretty much any other global market in which vapes are sold, illegal products are abundant. They are causing problems by being made available to youth with scant regard for the impact this may have on public health and on the future of a lifesaving industry. In the U.K., recent assessments of vapor from illegal and illicit vapes have found them to contain high levels of poisonous metals, such as lead, or contain levels of nicotine higher than those allowed under U.K. regulatory law. And a recent investigation found evidence of the production of counterfeit products with inadequate manufacturing quality control and unhygienic product testing processes. The illicit trade is hugely damaging to the legitimate industry and makes the work of vape prohibitionists in tobacco control so much easier.