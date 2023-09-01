Eyes on the Ball

The tenth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP10) to the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) will take place in Panama from Nov. 20–25, 2023. Hundreds of representatives of the 182 parties and further hundreds of observers will descend on Panama to advance the global accord on tobacco control.

But how should an official government delegate prepare for and approach the meeting? As a former U.K. senior civil servant, I would like to offer some humble advice.

First, delegates should be clear on their national public health and tobacco policy goals. Governments could set a wide range of objectives: to reduce disease and death, reduce smoking, reduce tobacco use, prevent addiction, achieve a nicotine-free society, focus exclusively on youth prevention, protect nonsmokers or even destroy the tobacco industry.

Many delegates will be tempted to say, “All of the above.” That might have worked when the FCTC text was finalized in 2003, but it definitely does not work today. The reason is that there are now very significant trade-offs between these goals. For example, an effort to eliminate nicotine may mean fewer smokers switch to lower risk nicotine products, causing smoking to persist for longer and the burden of disease and death to be higher.

An exclusive focus on youth may mean considerable additional harm to adults given that adults who smoke are at the most immediate risk of serious disease and premature death. A delegate should arrive at the COP with a strong sense of what they want the FCTC to achieve. I believe the proper public health priority should be to reduce disease and death as deeply and rapidly as possible. Setting any other goal implies that a greater toll of disease and death would be justifiable to meet some other objective. The FCTC and COP should focus on making rapid health and welfare gains, especially among disadvantaged populations—every other goal should be subordinate to that one.