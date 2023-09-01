Under the Gun

In February 2023, BAT, which sells the Lucky Strike, Kent and Java brands in Russia, announced a decision to exit the Russian market by the end of the year. BAT’s then CEO, Jack Bowles, told the Financial Times that the timeline was not guaranteed and that finalizing the terms could be delayed until 2024.

BAT sought to transfer control over its Russian tobacco factories to a consortium of local distributors, though certain details of the deal remain unknown. So far, only Imperial Brands has pulled out from Russia completely. In July 2022, BAT calculated that withdrawal from Russia would cost it £957 million ($1.2 billion).

Other leading Western firms are not rushing to sever their ties with Russia. Philip Morris International (PMI) rolled out plans to quit the country in early 2022 but hasn’t done so yet. Japan Tobacco International, which accounts for 40 percent of sales in the Russian cigarette market, suspended investments but remains present in the country.

After temporary supply disruptions in the second quarter of 2022, imports also bounced back. In the first quarter of 2023, Russia nearly doubled cigarette import to 70 million packs. Surprisingly, Germany appeared to be among the leading sources, boosting export to Russia to 42 million packs against 19 million packs in the first quarter of 2022. Bulgarian cigarette export to Russia jumped tenfold while Korea triples its sales to Russia, a Russian government agency estimated.

The growth in imports is driven primarily by wealthy Russians, who are prepared to abandon popular brands produced in Russia in order to buy products that they consider to be of higher quality, explained Maxim Korolev, editor-in-chief of the Russian Tabaco publication. For example, the products of one of the oldest and largest tobacco factories in Germany, Von Eiken, are popular among Russians, Korolev said. South Korea, in turn, exports Esse cigarettes to the country.

While importers ramp up export, foreign owners of Russian factories might have lost their chance to exit the country.

The Russian government has recently seized control over the property of beer manufacturer Carlsberg and dairy firm Danone, both of which had been working to quit the country in the previous months.

Citing local lawyers and analysts, Russian Forbes interpreted this as a beginning of a new chapter in the sanction standoff.

Vladimir Poklad, spokesperson of the local consulting firm Delovoy Profile, told the publication that the government consolidates control over the assets of the companies willing to exit Russia to ensure the return of the Russian financial assets seized overseas.

In 2022, the Russian government demanded foreign firms leaving the country to seek permission from a government commission on foreign investments and sell their assets at a 50 percent discount to market price. This year, this might not be enough.