Special Report: COP10

From Nov. 20 to Nov. 25, delegates representing the countries that have signed to the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) will gather in Panama City to discuss tobacco and nicotine policies at the 10th Conference of the Parties (COP10). It’s an event that warrants close scrutiny because the decisions taken at COP tend to have profound implications on the nicotine business and its customers, impacting the future of manufacturers, suppliers and tobacco growers along with stakeholders such as smokers and vapers.
Brazilian Stakeholders Speak Up for Tobacco
Industry representatives stress tobacco’s economic significance during an Expointer panel discussion ahead of COP10.
Eyes on the Ball
Officials should approach COP10 with clarity about their national goals and with tough questions about trade-offs, unintended consequences and evidence.
CAPHRA Reports on FCTC Harm Reduction
It emphasizes consumer participation in policymaking and THR alternatives.
Activists Urge COP10 Consumer Participation
Smokers, vapers and other tobacco users deserve to be heard, says CAPHRA.
Brazil Ag Minister Asked for Support Prior to COP
His department is keenly aware of the mounting pressure on the tobacco sector.
WHO Releases Provisional Agendas
Registration has opened for COP10 and the third meeting of the illicit trade protocol parties.
Brazilian Lawmakers Debate COP10
Industry representatives remind their country’s delegation of tobacco’s contributions.
KAC Explains COP
Tobacco harm reduction has been getting short rift at COP despite the concept being an integral part of the FCTC.
COP Delegations Urged to Include Consumers
Exclusion of consumer voices has contributed to failures of tobacco control, says CAPHRA.
Advocates Clarify Science Controversies
Two often-quoted studies about the dangers of vaping have in fact been retracted.
COP10 Urged to Consider Harm Reduction
Smokers have the right to access less harmful nicotine products, activists write.