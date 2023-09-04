  • September 4, 2023

Special Report: COP10

Image: Maksym Yemelyanov

From Nov. 20 to Nov. 25, delegates representing the countries that have signed to the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) will gather in Panama City to discuss tobacco and nicotine policies at the 10th Conference of the Parties (COP10). It’s an event that warrants close scrutiny because the decisions taken at COP tend to have profound implications on the nicotine business and its customers, impacting the future of manufacturers, suppliers and tobacco growers along with stakeholders such as smokers and vapers.

In this section, Tobacco Reporter features a selection of its COP10 coverage.

Eyes on the Ball

Officials should approach COP10 with clarity about their national goals and with tough questions about trade-offs, unintended consequences and evidence.

KAC Explains COP

Tobacco harm reduction has been getting short rift at COP despite the concept being an integral part of the FCTC.

© 2020, Tobacco Reporter. All rights reserved