Activist Group Touts THR Benefits

Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) released a new issue brief, “Tobacco Harm Reduction Products Should Be Promoted Not Prohibited,” co-authored by CAGW President Tom Schatz and Director of Health and Science Policy Christina Smith, which details the benefits of tobacco harm reduction (THR) products.

“CAGW’s issue brief continues CAGW’s longstanding work on the benefits of THR products. Despite the evidence of their effectiveness in saving lives, state and federal bureaucrats have instituted regressive taxes, strict regulations and outright bans on harm reduction products, Schatz and Smith wrote in their statement.

“Restrictions on THR products have led to the creation of a dangerous and unregulated market that puts consumers at risk. And even with a crackdown on these products, the number of unique e-cigarette devices sold in the U.S. has tripled to more than 9,000 since 2020, driven mainly by unauthorized disposable vaping products from China. Instead of continuing and expanding strict laws and regulations, government officials should approach the issue of harm reduction products with evidence-based data and logical reasoning and promote policies that have helped millions of adult smokers quit.”

CAGW is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, mismanagement and abuse in government. The organization is based in Washington, D.C.