France to Ban Disposables

France will ban disposable electronic cigarettes, according to a Reuters report citing comments by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

“It’s an important public health issue,” Borne said, noting that the government is putting together plans for a national program to fight tobacco usage.

Borne said “puff” devices create habits among youth that can lead to tobacco addiction.

Following a tobacco tax increase this year, the government does not plan to raise taxes next year.

Source: