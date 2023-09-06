  • September 6, 2023

Indonesia Legalizes E-Cigarettes

Image: Reezky

The Indonesian Parliament recently passed Health Law No. 17 of 2023, which categorizes e-cigarettes as addictive substances, according to 2Firsts.

Teguh Basuki A Wibowo, chairman of the Indonesian Electronic Nicotine Industry Alliance, stated that including e-cigarettes in the legal framework for solid and liquid tobacco products legalizes industry participants and allows smokers to find alternative products.

The law puts Indonesia on equal footing with countries like the Philippines and the U.K., which have similar legislative frameworks for e-cigarettes, he said.

