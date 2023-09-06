Party Time

The industry will not be present as the FCTC parties debate future tobacco and nicotine policies in Panama this autumn.

By Taco Tuinstra

From Nov. 20 to Nov. 25, delegates representing the countries that have signed to the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) will gather in Panama City to discuss tobacco and nicotine policies at the 10th Conference of the Parties (COP10). It’s an event that warrants close scrutiny because the decisions taken at the COP tend to have profound implications on the nicotine business and its customers, impacting the future of manufacturers, suppliers and tobacco growers along with stakeholders such as smokers and vapers.

“COP is a highly influential global policy center for tobacco,” explains Flora Okereke, head of global insights and foresights at BAT. “It covers everything in the tobacco value chain from ‘seed to smoke.’” Even though the forum’s guidelines are just recommendations, many of the guidelines make it into national legislation.

Major policies, such as plain packaging and flavor restrictions, were floated at the COP before they were adopted by leading markets. The COP also inspired the bans on industry science that have proliferated in recent years—a development that Okereke considers to be even more detrimental to the cause of tobacco harm reduction (THR) than the event’s well-established restrictions on industry engagement.

In addition to impact at the national level, the COP also holds considerable institutional sway globally. “The FCTC is lodged not under the WHO but under the U.N., which means it has implications for trade, agriculture and finance as well,” notes Derek Yach, a global health expert who was deeply involved in the crafting of the treaty two decades ago. Through its interactions with bodies such as the World Health Organization, the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the World Bank, the COP is able to spread its tobacco control philosophies, which tend to favor prohibition over more progressive approaches.

All this implies that the COP bears an outsized influence on the future of the nicotine business.

So, what can the industry expect from COP10? Experts who have been following the preparations expect debates about the “tobacco endgame,” which includes nicotine reduction, retailer quotas and generational tobacco purchasing bans. They also anticipate talks on contents and emissions testing and measurements, filters and ventilation, and pricing and tax increases.

At press time, documents had been released for discussions about extending advertising/sponsorship restrictions to corporate campaigns and newer media; supporting anti-tobacco litigation; and discouraging industry diversification into pharmaceuticals and other areas. Also on the agenda: a proposal to redefine aerosol from tobacco-heating products as smoke—a move that critics have described as an attempt to rewrite basic scientific principles.

In addition, the COP delegates will consider recognizing tobacco control as fundamental to the right to health, clearing the way to attack the industry as a violator of human rights and subject it to additional liability. However, they will not discuss the negative impact of such an approach on smokers and tobacco farmers—two highly stigmatized groups. Participants in the Panama event will likely also debate emerging evidence on new products. Worryingly, they may push for e-cigarettes and tobacco-heating products to be regulated like combustible cigarettes, a development that critics say is not based on science and would discourage the THR that has been underway in many countries.