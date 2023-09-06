TIMB Raises Red Flag Over ‘Bogus Association’

Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has called out the Golden Leaf Advisory (GLA) as a suspected “bogus association” that is not mandated to represent farmers or the tobacco regulatory board, according to The Herald.

According to the TIMB chief executive, Emmanuel Matsvaire, “there is no relationship whatsoever” between his organization and the GLA. He urged farmers to avoid the entity.

“We have so many complaints from farmers who have been fleeced of their money by this organization purporting to represent tobacco growers,” said Matsvaire. “The organization has no mandate either from our Ministry (of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development) or from the TIMB to represent the farmers.

“It is a bogus institution that has been extorting money from farmers and other stakeholders.”

In April, the TIMB rejected a request from GLA to meet with farmer associations and contractors before loan disbursements. “We take note of your proposal and would like to inform you that it is regrettably rejected,” the TIMB informed the GLA. “GLA is not properly registered by either TIMB of the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.”