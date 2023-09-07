BAT Sells Russian Business

BAT has formally entered into an agreement to sell its Russian and Belarusian businesses.

The buyer is a consortium led by members of BAT Russia’s management team, which, upon completion, will wholly own both businesses. Post completion, these businesses will be known as the ITMS Group.

“Throughout the transfer process, one of BAT’s key priorities has been the interests of its colleagues in Russia and Belarus,” BAT wrote in a statement. “As part of the agreement, their employment terms will remain comparable to their existing BAT terms for at least two years post-completion.”

BAT anticipates that the transaction will complete within the next month once certain conditions have been satisfied. Upon completion, BAT will no longer have a presence in Russia or Belarus and will receive no financial gain from ongoing sales in these markets.

BAT remains confident of delivering its full-year guidance as set out at its half-year results on July 26, 2023.

BAT’s operations in Russia include a head office in Moscow, 75 regional offices and a manufacturing facility in St. Petersburg. BAT also has an office in Belarus.

On June 30, 2023, on a constant currency basis, Russia and Belarus accounted for approximately 2.7 percent of group revenue and approximately 2.5 percent of group adjusted profit from operations.

BAT’s decision to sell its Russian business is a response to Moscow’s military invasion of Ukraine.