Esco Bar Challenges FDA Rejection

Pastel Cartel, manufacturer for Esco Bar, has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s refuse-to-accept (RTA) decision for over 100 products included in multiple premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) filed by the company, according to Vaping360.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. It alleges that the FDA acted arbitrarily and capriciously when it issued an RTA for the PMTAs.

Esco Bar is seeking: a preliminary injunction staying the RTA orders until the case is decided; a judgment finding that the RTAs violate the Administrative Procedure Act and the U.S. Constitution (due process and the Fifth Amendment); and a final judgment setting aside the RTA orders and remanding the company’s PMTAs back to the FDA for further review.