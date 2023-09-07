FCTC 2030 Countries Meet in Montenegro

FCTC 2030 project countries are meeting this week (Sept. 4–6, 2023) in Montenegro to share experiences and challenges and to plan future action on tobacco control.

“We are proud that Montenegro, as the host of this year’s meeting of the FCTC 2030 project, is at the center of global tobacco control this week,” said Montenegro’s health minister, Dragoslav Scekic, at the meeting. “I believe that we will also use this meeting to establish the best practices in this area, all with the aim of protecting the health of the population.”

The FCTC 2030 project is the convention Secretariat’s development assistance initiative that helps to strengthen tobacco control in eligible parties through promoting and supporting governments to accelerate the implementation of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

The project is run by the World Health Organization FCTC Secretariat in partnership with the WHO and the United Nations Development Program.

One of its core elements is the provision of direct support to selected parties that have demonstrated considerable motivation to advance tobacco control as guided by the Global Strategy to Accelerate Tobacco Control: Advancing sustainable development through the implementation of the WHO FCTC 2019–2025.

The FCTC 2030 is funded by the United Kingdom, Norway and Australia.