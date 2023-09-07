Miami Cigar Joins Cigar Association of America

Miami Cigar and Co. has joined the Cigar Association of America (CAA), making it the third new member in the past six months.

“Miami Cigar and Company is an exceptional family-owned, mid-sized cigar company, and we are proud to represent them and its portfolio of fine brands,” said David Ozgo, CAA president. “We certainly look forward to working with them to advance public policy issues affecting cigars.”

Miami Cigar and Co. was founded in 1989 and now distributes brands such as Tatiana, Nestor Miranda and Don Lino.

“Miami Cigar and Company is thrilled to join the CAA,” said Jason Wood, vice president of sales and marketing for Miami Cigar and Company. “The association provides a valuable service to the cigar industry with its unparalleled network of state and federal government relations experts. The CAA does exceptional work in protecting the rights of cigar enthusiasts nationwide and all segments of the cigar industry, and we want to be part of that.”

The CAA is a national trade association representing manufacturers, distributors, importers, suppliers and all channels of retailers in the cigar industry.