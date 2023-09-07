  • September 7, 2023

Scotland Targets Disposable Vapes

Image: Tobacco Reporter archive

The first minister of Scotland has announced a consultation on a government plan to curb the sale of single-use vapes, reports the BBC.

“In the next year, we will take action to reduce vaping—particularly among children,” said Humza Yousaf, adding that one of the options under consideration was a complete ban on disposable e-cigarettes.

A recent Scottish government report found that 22 percent of all under-18s—around 78,000 people—are believed to have used a vape last year, with more young people using them than smoking cigarettes.

It found that most e-cigarette users under 18 prefer single-use vapes.

The review by Zero Waste Scotland estimated that up to 2.7 million single-use vapes were littered in Scotland last year. The study estimated that there were 543,000 users of e-cigarettes in Scotland and predicted that without intervention, that will rise to 900,000 by 2027.

Scotland joins several countries such as France that are considering a ban on disposables.

Tags:

© 2020, Tobacco Reporter. All rights reserved

x club wrestling hotindianporn.mobi pornhunt
desi porn clips popsexy.net sex karne wala
xxx sex image interracialporntrends.com dehat sex video
rap x video nanotube.mobi gujarat xx video
صور سكس متحركة حديثة gratisfucktube.com مشاةدة افلام سكس
pronhub hd indianpornfeed.com shemalesexvideo
rbd-666 javfuck.mobi たかはししょうこ av
indiasexmovies xxxindianporn.org kannada sex bf
desi sex site indiansexgate.mobi indian heroine sex videos
livjasmin onlyindianpornx.com aunty choot video
roadhog hentai hentaivid.net summer break hentai
اكبر ك* في العالم pornxporn.org اخرام طياز
sexgirls com pakistanipornx.net bangla blue picture video
senran kagura hentai manga byhentai.com shannon hentai
porntorrent ruperttube.net xnxx indian latest