  • September 9, 2023

Premier Manufacturing to Distribute NIC-S Pouches

Photo: Premier Manufacturing/Enorama Pharma

Premier Manufacturing, a subsidiary of U.S. Tobacco Cooperative, and Enorama Pharma have entered into an exclusive distribution agreement regarding the sale of NIC-S, tobacco-free white snus, for the U.S. market.

“The growth and sales potential in tobacco free nicotine pouch market is growing exponentially”, said Premier Manufacturing Sales Director Steve Lucas. “We wanted to offer our customers and their consumers a broader range of products and NIC-S is a great partner to achieve this”, said Lucas.

“We at Enorama are very pleased to have entered into this distribution agreement with Premier Manufacturing and we look forward to a long and close collaboration. We are convinced that Premier Manufacturing, its extensive sales organization and a wide contact network, will be a valuable partner for Enorama’s expansion in the American market.” said CEO Annette Agerskov, Enorama Pharma.

NIC-S is available in a wide range of options allowing the consumer to tailor their nicotine intake. “With three different nicotine strengths—3 mg, 6 mg and 9 mg—and several flavors such as wintergreen, mint, orange, berry, cinnamon and flavor free; consumers will be sure to find a favorite style—or two,” said Lucas.

“Everyone at Premier Manufacturing is excited about the opportunity to partner with Enorama Pharma to supply our customers with a superior quality premium tobacco-free white pouch that will satisfy the growing number of consumers entering this exciting category,” said U.S. Tobacco Cooperative Senior Vice President Russ Mancuso.

Premier Manufacturing will be doing a full marketing campaign promoting NIC-S that will include point-of-sale materials, print and digital ad campaigns, display fixtures and various websites. Product will be available via Premier’s distribution network throughout the U.S. in the coming months.

Tags:

© 2020, Tobacco Reporter. All rights reserved

x club wrestling hotindianporn.mobi pornhunt
desi porn clips popsexy.net sex karne wala
xxx sex image interracialporntrends.com dehat sex video
rap x video nanotube.mobi gujarat xx video
صور سكس متحركة حديثة gratisfucktube.com مشاةدة افلام سكس
pronhub hd indianpornfeed.com shemalesexvideo
rbd-666 javfuck.mobi たかはししょうこ av
indiasexmovies xxxindianporn.org kannada sex bf
desi sex site indiansexgate.mobi indian heroine sex videos
livjasmin onlyindianpornx.com aunty choot video
roadhog hentai hentaivid.net summer break hentai
اكبر ك* في العالم pornxporn.org اخرام طياز
sexgirls com pakistanipornx.net bangla blue picture video
senran kagura hentai manga byhentai.com shannon hentai
porntorrent ruperttube.net xnxx indian latest