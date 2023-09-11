USAID and Pyxus Partner in Malawi

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will award Pyxus Agriculture Malawi (PAM) $14.6 million over the next five years, Pyxus announced on its website. The money will support the company in maximizing its operational effectiveness and minimizing its exposure to financial risk as it continues to drive sustainable agriculture developments in Malawi.

The USAID award compliments PAM’s investment to date and offsets certain company expenditures going forward as both entities work to increase the availability of high-quality, climate-smart groundnut seed varieties, boost groundnut production and processing, support improved farmer livelihood and counteract the nation’s high rate of deforestation.

“Our company has a 30-year history of operating in Malawi and has one of the largest networks of smallholder farmers—most operating on two hectares of land or less—in the country. We have worked diligently to help our contracted farmers successfully grow and market high-quality, sustainable crops, thus improving the livelihood of the farmer, their families, their communities and the country as a whole,” said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel, during the partnership signing ceremony at PAM’s state-of-the-art groundnut processing facility in Lilongwe, Malawi.

“Pyxus is honored to receive this $14.6 million award from USAID, which helps our company to further build capacity, expand impact throughout the legume and forestry value chains, and unlock value for Malawi and its farmers,” added Sikkel.