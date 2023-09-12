Duty Free Americas Signs Anti-Illicit Trade Declaration

Duty Free Americas has signed the Duty Free World Council (DFWC) and Tax Free World Association (TFWA) anti-illicit trade declaration.

With over 200 stores in airports and border crossings throughout the Americas, the addition of Duty Free Americas to the declaration marks a major extension of the duty-free and tax-free industry’s public commitment to combat illicit trade, counterfeiting and intellectual property theft.

The DFWC and the TFWA launched the anti-illicit trade declaration in July 2023. By signing the declaration, signatories commit to a zero-tolerance approach to illicit trade within their own organization.

“The DFWC/TFWA anti-illicit trade declaration continues to grow in strength, and I am very pleased to welcome Duty Free Americas as the most recent signatory to this important initiative,” said DFWC President Sarah Branquinho.

“Our industry boasts one of the most transparent, trusted and secure supply chains in the world, and this campaign sends a clear message to our millions of customers around the world that they can shop in duty[-free] and tax-free stores around, confident that the products they are purchasing are authentic and genuine.

“Signatories to this declaration are making a firm public commitment to never permit any form of illicit trade, counterfeiting or intellectual property theft and to hold their commercial partners to that same standard. We welcome the support of any travel retail operator or supplier [who] wishes to be a part of the declaration, and we continue to encourage members of our industry to join us.”