Poland: PMI Invests in Tobacco Stick Production

Philip Morris International will invest PLN1 billion ($229.81 million) in the production of heated tobacco sticks at its factory in Krakow, Poland, reports PAP.

“Today, Philip Morris International has decided on a new investment. We want the production of a new generation of heated tobacco sticks to take place in our factory in Krakow,” Michal Mierzejewski, president of PMI for northeast Europe, told journalists on Sept. 12.

“We estimate that this investment… will create many jobs,” he added.

According to Mierzejewski, the tobacco sticks produced at the Krakow plant will be distributed both in Poland and on the international market.

Since 1996, PMI has invested nearly PLN25.5 billion in Poland, Mierzejewski added.