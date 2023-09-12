VPZ Expands U.K. Footprint

VPZ, the largest vaping retailer in the U.K., will be increasing its footprint to over 160 stores by opening 15 new stores across the U.K. by the end of 2023.

The growth comes amid VPZ’s launch of its new vape recycling service in partnership with WasteCare across all its stores in response to the rising environmental concerns over disposable vapes.

“We are delighted to be continuing our brand expansion and mission of supporting adult smokers to quit whilst bringing our own innovative recycling services to tackle the negative environmental impact of disposable vaping,” said Doug Mutter, director at VPZ.

VPZ is also calling on the U.K. government to introduce tighter controls and licensing for selling vaping products both in physical and online retail environments.

To date, Edinburgh-based VPZ has already helped over 700,000 smokers in the U.K. quit since it was established in 2012, according to the retailer.

In March, VPZ said it planned to have opened 20 additional stores by the end of the year as its expansion plans continue.