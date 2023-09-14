BAT Completes Sale of Russia Business

BAT has completed the sale of its Russian and Belarusian businesses, the company announced its website. According to the multinational, the sale has been carried out in compliance with local and international laws and follows the receipt of all necessary approvals.

“BAT Group announced conclusion of an agreement on sale of business in Russia and Belarus today. All trademarks being used now will remain in the ownership of the Russian business. Consequently, consumers will continue receiving high-quality products they are used to under familiar brands,” the press service of the company’s Russian office said.

“Throughout the transfer process, same as after it, among the new owner’s key priorities are uninterrupted business processes, ensured employment of the staff and the implementation of the investment plan approved by the governmental subcommittee,” the company noted.