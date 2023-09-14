FEELM Highlights OS Vape During Intertabac 2023

The latest in vaping industry innovations made its debut during InterTabac 2023, held from September 14-16, as FEELM, a leading closed system solution provider, unveiled its OS Vape in a partnership with OS.

It is the first time FEELM has co-exhibited with its local partner during the world’s largest nicotine and tobacco trade show held in Dortmund, Germany.

OS, a major player in Germany’s shisha product market, recently ventured into the disposable vaping product market.

A representative from the FEELM booth said that collaborating with clients for exhibitions is a new strategy aimed at bolstering the client’s brand presence in local markets.

The FEELM spokesperson said the company intends to continue its co-exhibition format at major global exhibitions, joining forces with clients from various regions in a collective march towards a global presence.

OS Vape introduced a disposable vaping solution that delivers an elevated puff count, cost-efficiency, and unmatched vapor consistency, promising German consumers a rich vaping experience reminiscent of their cherished beers.

The OS Vape uses FEELM Max ceramic coil technology, disposable product the ability to provide 800+ puffs, a more than 30% enhancement in puff count compared to other common disposable products.

This establishes a new standard under TPD compliance, according to the FEELM spokesperson.

“Beyond puff count, OS Vape offers an exceptional vapor and taste consistency of over 95%. These groundbreaking advancements have undoubtedly propelled the vaping industry to new zeniths,” the spokesperson said. “Additionally, the signature transparent e-liquid tank not only alleviates e-liquid concerns but also adds a touch of aesthetic sophistication.”