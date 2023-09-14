New Global Vape Alliance Announced
A new Global Vape Alliance has been announced at the InterTabac Trade Fair in Dortmund, Germany, alongside a declaration to foster collaboration, promote responsible practices and champion the cause of harm reduction in the vaping industry.
The Global Vape Alliance brings together major international vaping bodies including the Electronic Cigarette Industry Committee of the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce (ECCC), the U.S. Vapor Technology Association (VTA), the U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) and the Independent European Vape Alliance (IEVA).
The declaration aims to underscore the power of unity within the vaping industry. By coming together under its umbrella, industry leaders will commit to effecting responsible and positive change on a global scale, thereby signifying a new era in the industry’s dedication to public health, environmental sustainability and the well-being of smokers seeking alternatives to traditional tobacco products.
Key highlights of the Global Vape Alliance declaration include:
- Regulatory Compliance: The alliance will facilitate the sharing of best practices to ensure member companies adhere to existing laws, regulations and industry standards, with a strong focus on responsible marketing and protecting youth.
- Industry Promotion: The alliance aims to elevate the vaping industry’s professionalism, importance and sustainability by fostering communication among industry stakeholders and encouraging technological innovation.
- Public Health: Emphasizing harm reduction, the alliance will actively promote the adoption of vaping products among conventional smokers to reduce harm, while openly providing information about their impact on physical health.
- Environment Protection: In pursuit of a greener future, the alliance will advocate for eco-friendly strategies, promote recycling, low-carbon design and urge compliance with environmental laws.
The Global Vape Alliance firmly believes that unity and cooperation within the vaping industry can lead to a world without smoking.
“Our goal is clear—to make a significant impact on public health, support those looking to quit smoking and contribute to a sustainable, environmentally friendly future. With this declaration, we are combining the international forces of the industry to achieve important goals for the benefit of consumers,” said Dustin Dahlmann, president of the IEVA.
“The signing of the declaration, as I believe, will guide the global vaping industry to the future of healthy development and prosperity. In this regard, ECCC will continue to deepen the cooperation with other partners,” said ECCC Secretary-General Will Ao.
“The vaping sector is entering a critical chapter in its history with increased scrutiny from policy makers, regulators, public health officials, academics and campaigners,” said John Dunne, director general of the UKVIA. “It has to stand up and be counted, show strong leadership and the greatest levels of responsibility. The launch of the Global Vape Alliance and the declaration sets out to show the world that we are committed to best standards, practices and above all making smoking history.”
“Despite the enormous body of science that has declared vaping nicotine dramatically safer than smoking, the vapor industry’s detractors around the globe push a dramatically misinformed narrative,” said Tony Abboud, executive director of the VTA. “Declaring a shared commitment to furthering sound science, truthful information, and a commitment to meaningful regulations, industry leaders around the world can better serve companies and, more importantly, millions of consumers using vaping products to reduce and/or quit smoking cigarettes.”
For more information about the Global Vape Alliance declaration, please visit the Global Vaping Alliance website.