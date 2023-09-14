Pyxus Reorganizes

Pyxus International has announced a new, streamlined organizational structure designed to increase operational efficiencies, drive organizational effectiveness and create stakeholder value.

The company will split the role and responsibilities of the Alliance One president, creating two new leadership positions—executive vice president, chief operating officer (COO) and executive vice president, business strategy & sales.

In addition, it will redesign of the company’s current business services function and rebrand the company’s current communications, sustainability and external affairs function, positioning it as a standalone corporate affairs department

Alliance One’s president, Alex Strohschoen, has departed the company to pursue new opportunities. Additionally, the organizational structure changes align with Herbert Weatherford, Alliance One senior vice president, business relationship manager’s intent to retire in March 2024 after 34 years of service.

“In line with one of Pyxus’ key themes for fiscal year 2024—simplification—our updated organizational structure connects our core business functions with our strategic priorities to drive accountability and operational results while reducing unnecessary or burdensome complexities,” said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel. “We have assembled a strong, diverse leadership team and I am confident this new structure further positions Pyxus as a future-facing, agile business as we continue prioritization of growth and long-term success.”