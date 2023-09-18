FDA Seeks Nominations for Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) is requesting nominations by Oct. 11, 2023, for a nonvoting representative of the interests of the tobacco manufacturing industry to serve on the Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee (TPSAC). Individuals may self-nominate or be nominated by any interested person or organization.

In addition, the CTP is seeking any industry organizations interested in participating in the selection of this TPSAC nonvoting representative.

Nomination materials for prospective TPSAC candidates and letters from industry organizations interested in participating in the selection process should be sent to the CTP by Oct. 11, 2023. Please see the Federal Register notice for further details on the nomination and selection procedures.

TPSAC advises the CTP in its responsibilities related to the regulation of tobacco products. The committee reviews and evaluates safety, dependence and health issues concerning tobacco products and provides appropriate advice, information and recommendations to the FDA commissioner.