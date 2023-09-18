KT&G Wins Ministry of Public Administration and Security Award

KT&G received the Minister of Public Administration and Security Award at the 12th Korea Knowledge Awards organized by the Ministry of Public Administration and Security.

The Korea Knowledge Award is the nation’s highest accolade in the field of knowledge, awarded to government and public institutions and private enterprises that have shown outstanding results in knowledge administration and management, leading to government innovation and enhanced corporate competitiveness. KT&G was recognized for its systematic knowledge management accomplishments, including establishing a dedicated intellectual property division and developing intellectual property processes, distinguishing itself as the sole private enterprise recipient of the award.

KT&G has concentrated on strengthening its proprietary technology development capabilities to swiftly respond to an ever-changing market. The company has been operating a dedicated organization for intellectual property, constructing a unique intellectual property computer system for effective management and promoting in-house research and development as well as technological innovation by uncovering and nurturing employees’ innovative business ideas through initiatives like Patent Week, leading to patent applications.

KT&G’s consistent drive in knowledge management led to a significant increase in intellectual property creation, resulting in domestic patent applications surging from 82 in 2017 to 444 in 2022—a more than 440 percent increase. Domestic and overseas applications also saw a monumental rise, starting from 27 in 2017 to 1,065 in 2022—an increase of over 3,800 percent. Currently, the total registered trademarks stand at 7,132.

Owing to these achievements in intellectual property creation, KT&G was honored with the Prime Minister’s Award at the 56th Invention Day event hosted by the Korean Intellectual Property Office in 2021, recognizing its contribution to protecting national industrial technology and advancing the intellectual property system. Moreover, in the 2021 South Korean Corporate European Patent Index released by the European Patent Office, the company ranked third, following Samsung and LG. This year, KT&G was also chosen as one of the Top 100 Global Innovative Momentum Companies by LexisNexis, a global intellectual property solution company.

Cho Seong-moon, the head of KT&G’s R&D division, stated, “Based on our technological competitiveness and rapid adaptability to the ever-changing market, KT&G will continue to grow into a global ‘top-tier’ enterprise through the continuous enhancement of knowledge management.”