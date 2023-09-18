PMI Appoints Victoria Harker to Board

Philip Morris International appointed a new member, Victoria Harker, to serve on the board of directors, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Harker is an experienced U.S. public-company chief financial officer, having served in the role with three different companies, and she has been involved in significant corporate transformations in the consumer, industrial and utility sectors for over 25 years. She is a high-energy, action-oriented, strategic executive who has worked at a significant scale, most recently as executive vice president and chief financial officer of TEGNA Inc., a global media and digital communications company, a position she will step down from effective Dec. 31, 2023. Prior to this, she served as executive vice president, chief financial officer and president of global business services of The AES Corporation, a global power company. She has served as a nonexecutive member of the boards of directors of two large and complex U.S. public companies, Huntington Ingalls Industries and Xylem Inc., since the time of their respective spinoffs. Harker also serves as the audit committee chair for Huntington Ingalls Industries and as the compensation committee chair for Xylem Inc. She is vice chair of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, a member of the University of Virginia Health System board and was previously a member of the University of Virginia board of visitors.

Andre Calantzopoulos, PMI’s executive chairman, commended Harker on the appointment, and said in a statement, “We are delighted to welcome Victoria to the PMI board of directors. Her broad finance and business experience will further strengthen and diversify the capabilities of our board in successfully guiding our company through its ambitious and highly promising journey toward a smoke-free future and beyond.”