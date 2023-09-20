South Korea: BAT Plants Flowers to Address Litter

BAT Rothmans, the Korean unit of BAT, has started a flower planting campaign called “Kkot BAT” to help prevent litter and cigarette butts in alleys.

“Kkot” translates to “flower” and “BAT” translates to “plot;” the campaign is placing flowerpots or flowerbeds in neighborhoods suffering from litter and illegal waste disposal.

BAT Rothmans has secured partnerships with nongovernmental organizations with close relationships to local communities.

“Our Kkot BAT campaign is a meaningful campaign in which companies join hands with the local community for environmental solutions,” said Kim Eun-ji, the country manager of BAT Rothmans. “We will continue to give positive influence on neighborhoods with environmental, social and corporate governance efforts.”

BAT Rothmans signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korean National Council for Conservation of Nature Seoul branch in June and planted its first flower garden in Jung-gu, Seoul, near BAT Rothmans’ headquarters.

Following its first campaign, BAT Rothmans will plant about 20 flower gardens all over Seoul, with plans to expand its influence to Gwanak-gu, Dobong-gu and Nowon-gu by the end of the year.