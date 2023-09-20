Ultimate Recognition

Winners of the 2023 Golden Leaf Awards accept their trophies in Seoul

The winners of the 2023 Golden Leaf Awards accepted their trophies during a ceremony on Sept. 20 in the Conrad Seoul hotel—the site of this year’s Global Tobacco & Nicotine Forum. This year’s competition stood out due to a record number of entries and, according to the judges, an unusually challenging selection process as a result of the high quality of submissions.

This year’s winners are:

ANDS, which was recognized for its Slix single-use e-cigarette

Alliance One India Industries, which was recognized for its efforts to empower women in India

Vaporesso, which was recognized for its Vaporesso COSS technology.

The ICCPP Group, which was recognized for its across-the-board commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology.

The Center for Agricultural Transformation, which was recognized for its efforts to help diversify Malawi farmers’ income streams.

Innokin, which was recognized for developing a ceramic material that eliminates metal from the vape coil.

The Golden Leaf Awards are sponsored exclusively by BMJ. Read more about the winning entries here.