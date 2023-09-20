Ultimate Recognition
Winners of the 2023 Golden Leaf Awards accept their trophies in Seoul
The winners of the 2023 Golden Leaf Awards accepted their trophies during a ceremony on Sept. 20 in the Conrad Seoul hotel—the site of this year’s Global Tobacco & Nicotine Forum. This year’s competition stood out due to a record number of entries and, according to the judges, an unusually challenging selection process as a result of the high quality of submissions.
This year’s winners are:
- ANDS, which was recognized for its Slix single-use e-cigarette
- Alliance One India Industries, which was recognized for its efforts to empower women in India
- Vaporesso, which was recognized for its Vaporesso COSS technology.
- The ICCPP Group, which was recognized for its across-the-board commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology.
- The Center for Agricultural Transformation, which was recognized for its efforts to help diversify Malawi farmers’ income streams.
- Innokin, which was recognized for developing a ceramic material that eliminates metal from the vape coil.
The Golden Leaf Awards are sponsored exclusively by BMJ. Read more about the winning entries here.