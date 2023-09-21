PMI Considering Selling Stake in Vectura

Philip Morris International is considering selling a stake in Vectura, according to Reuters.

PMI is looking to bring on a partner to help operate and grow Vectura’s drug manufacturing outsourcing business, according to company statements to the Wall Street Journal. PMI could possibly sell a majority or a minority stake. Other options are a licensing or royalties deal or a commercial partnership.

In 2021, PMI bought Vectura for $1.36 billion as part of the company’s long-term plan to transition to a “broader healthcare and wellness” company. PMI also acquired Fertin Pharma and OtiTopic in the same year.

“We aim to accelerate Vectura’s growth and will be exploring potential partnerships to enhance its contract development and manufacturing organization business,” Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Babeau said in July, noting that the company remained committed to developing the wellness healthcare segment.