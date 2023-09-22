Pakistan Growers Protest Foreign Companies

Tobacco growers in Pakistan held a protest against multinational cigarette manufacturing companies, alleging noncompensation of the tobacco rate procured from growers, according to the Business Recorder.

“When [the] season began, the tobacco growers provided the crop to the companies on PKR425 [$1.47] (per kilogram), and later it surged to PKR1,400,” said Iqbal Shewa, vice chairman of the Farmers’ Group. Despite repeated requests, the companies are not giving any monetary compensation to the growers on the procurement rate, according to Shewa.

Growers are on the verge of monetary losses reaching PKR20 million due to noncompensation, according to Shewa. He said that instead of solving the issue, the companies are using delaying tactics.

It was noted that the growers’ alliance held multiple meetings with the companies to no avail.