Russia has introduced flexible export duties on tobacco products, alcohol products, live animals, fish, dairy products, vegetables, fruits and many other goods, reports Tass.

The temporary measure is set at 4 percent to 7 percent at an exchange rate above RUB80 ($0.83) per dollar. At RUB80 per dollar and below, the duty will be zero.

The measure is aimed at protecting the domestic market, and there are exceptions for some items.