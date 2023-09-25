Superdrug to Stop Selling Disposables in UK and Ireland

Superdrug will stop selling disposable vape products in its U.K. and Ireland stores following environmental concern over the products, reports the Guardian.

The retailer noted that it would have its stock completely cleared out by the end of the year.

“The rate that consumers are using single-use vapes and discarding them is worrying and alarming for the environment,” said Lucy Morton-Channon, Superdrug’s head of environment, social and governance. “The lasting effects that single-use vapes are having on the environment needs to be addressed, and I am pleased that we’ve decided to remove them from all stores.”

Superdrug also cited risk of fire from improper vape disposal as a reason for discontinuing sales.