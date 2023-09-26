Greenbutts Partners with H.I.E. Handelsgesellschaft

Greenbutts, a science-driven leader in biodegradable filter technology, has entered into a strategic agreement with H.I.E. Handelsgesellschaft mbH effective Sept. 15, 2023, according to a press release. H.I.E. Handelsgesellschaft mbH is appointed as Greenbutts’ exclusive distributor for Poland in the European Union.

Tadas Lisauskas, CEO of Greenbutts, said, “We are confident that our partnership with H.I.E. Handelsgesellschaft mbH will provide Greenbutts customers in Poland with an outstanding quality and exceptional customer service. We seek to achieve strong supply chains by providing them with Greenbutts biodegradable filter rods and filter substrate, offering an expanded range of innovative filter material and local stock for quicker deliveries.”

Marc Sohns, managing director of H.I.E., added that “As the industry is facing transition by single-use plastic legislation and strengthening environmental commitments in the European Union, we are very pleased to partner with Greenbutts to offer our customers a certified biodegradable filter solution. We will ramp up our supply chain of sustainable substrate in 2024 for our clients in Poland and be in a position to provide them supply and support for the Greenbutts material. The Greenbutts partnership will continue to expand the H.I.E. product offerings to supply the materials that our customers need to be successful.”