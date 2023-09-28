France’s Last Cigarette Factory Closing

The last cigarette-making factory in France is set to close by the end of the year, according to the site’s owner, reports The Straits Times.

The Manufacture Corse des Tabacs (Macotab) is located in Corsica, and it manufactures cigarettes for Philip Morris, which recently ended the contract.

The factory is owned by SEITA, the former French monopoly. Now, around 30 employees work at the factory, down from 143 in the 1980s.

In 2019, SEITA closed France’s tobacco processing factory located in the traditional growing region of the Dordogne.

Legislation to reduce smoking and its related health issues has led to reductions in cigarette sales. Majority of European tobacco product production takes place in Germany and Poland.