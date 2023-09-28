Reynolds Expands American Snuff Company Facility

Reynolds American Inc. announced the opening of the recently expanded American Snuff Company (ASC) operations facility in Clarksville, Tennessee. The investment in the facility will position the company for future growth and has already added over 70 roles to the facility’s workforce, with plans to add more in the coming months.

ASC celebrated the newly enhanced space with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. ASC’s significant investment in the property will increase certain production capabilities, optimize existing processes and allow for the installation of additional processing and packaging lines.

“American Snuff Company has a long history of operations in Clarksville, and we are proud to further invest in our workforce and production capabilities at the site,” said David Waterfield, president and CEO of Reynolds, in a statement. “This expansion and considerable investment reflect our focus on delivering long-term, sustainable growth for the future of our business.”

The site will further accommodate research and development and create capacity for additional shipping, receiving and tobacco curing. Additionally, the expanded site will include modernized quality labs, maintenance shops and employee areas.

The Clarksville site expansion follows a strategic review of Reynolds’ U.S. operations that spanned several years. Historically, the facility used processed tobacco from regional farmers before being sent to other ASC factories for production. This move will bring processing and finished goods production under one roof.

ASC Clarksville is the Reynolds organization’s second-largest production facility in the U.S.