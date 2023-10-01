Doubling Down

As a vaper in Australia, you basically have two choices. The first option is to behave like a good citizen, go to your doctor, get a prescription and convince a pharmacist to sell it to you. The alternative is to be not so good and do what 92 percent of Australian vapers do—source your e-cigarettes on the black market. Vapes have been regulated Down Under since October 2021 but so poorly that Australian health professionals speaking at the Warsaw Global Forum on Nicotine in June apologized for the legislation.

Getting a prescription is more difficult than one might think, according to Carolyn Beaumont, an Australian general practitioner (GP) who advocates for the right of adult smokers to access vaping products. As Beaumont explained during her presentation, among the many barriers is the challenge to find a doctor who is not only familiar with vaping products but also believes in their potential as smoking cessation tools. But Australia is a huge country, where most of the population—and doctors—live along the Eastern Seaboard. In other regions, there are fewer physicians. Additionally, clinics may not be open daily, wait times are getting worse, and more GPs are charging privately. An estimated 20 percent of Australians have no regular GP; Beaumont said it could be even 35 percent.

Doctors often lack product knowledge and have an inadequate understanding of smoking, vaping and nicotine dependence. Tobacco harm reduction is not taught in Australia, according to Beaumont, and the medical guidelines are not supportive of vaping. Doctors also face an administrative barrier: They need to be registered as an authorized nicotine prescriber. However, the prevailing negative media narrative in Australia makes many GPs reluctant to register. In April 2023, the Australian Department of Health and Aged Care listed 1,963 authorized prescribers nationwide, which equals one in 20 practitioners.

Once vapers have secured a prescription, they need to find a pharmacy that sells vapes. But few establishments do so, and often, they have only limited stock. Vapes can also be ordered online and imported for personal use under the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) personal importation scheme. With a valid prescription, Australians may legally import a three-month supply per order. “It remains illegal for other Australian retailers, such as tobacconists, vape shops and convenience stores, to sell you nicotine vaping products, even if you have a prescription,” the TGA stresses on its website.

At present, merely 8 percent of vapers have a prescription, and only 2 percent purchase from pharmacies, according to a Roy Morgain survey in February 2023.