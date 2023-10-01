Snatching Defeat from the Jaws of Victory?

There are so many genuinely terrible ways to regulate combustible tobacco and smoke-free nicotine products that achieving one of the less terrible ways is a triumph. Unlike the United States, the European Union hasn’t imposed gigantic regulatory burdens that choke the life out of all but the largest companies, relentlessly favoring tobacco majors over their smaller rivals. Unlike Australia, the EU pulled back from regulating vapes as if they were medicines. Australia was once a leader in tobacco control, but now it has become a chaotic fiasco of sluggish declines in smoking and a massive black market. Despite the prohibition campaigns of the World Health Organization, the EU has resisted most forms of prohibition, though with the inexplicable exception of snus. To state the obvious, prohibition doesn’t cause banned products to disappear; it merely removes law-abiding suppliers and hands the residual market to criminals and unregulated informal traders.

In contrast, the EU has developed a range of measures to address tobacco and nicotine risks that are not especially disproportionate or discriminatory, reasonably precautionary and not particularly prone to harmful unintended consequences. As a result, the EU has a diverse range of lawfully available safer alternatives to smoking and, therefore, the regulatory basis for tobacco harm reduction for the member states that wish to pursue it. By international standards, it is a modest success.

European elections will be held in June 2024, and a new legislative program will emerge a few months later, with the most intensive legislative activity expected in 2025. So, the question is where next? I am sorry to report that the Brussels hive mind of bureaucrats, politicians and interest groups is on course to turn a modest success into a conspicuous failure, putting millions of lives at risk.