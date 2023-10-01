Spreading the Risk

Somebody once observed that while nobody knows what comes next, everybody does it. This notion came to mind recently when I was asked to write a story about efforts being made to diversify tobacco farmers’ income streams as demand for leaf stagnates, a story that had to be based on predictions about what comes next in respect of demand for tobacco.

The question about future demand might seem simple to answer, but for every argument I came up with for a likely global demise of leaf demand, I was able to come up with another suggesting an increasing demand. It did not help that when I started my research, I came across stories about four producer countries on three continents that were aiming to increase their productions next season, though whether from high points or low points I could not be sure. I must admit, too, that next season is not the future, but neither can I ignore it. I am mindful of something the International Tobacco Growers’ Association’s Mercedes Vazquez told me: that the long term was nowadays no more than a year—a telling observation summing up the insecurity many tobacco growers live with daily, even as critical suppliers to a wealthy industry.

But, whatever happens, everybody will have to do what comes next and, as things stand, a lot of people seem to be betting leaf demand will stagnate and fall. So what is to be done? How can we protect, and hopefully even improve, the livelihoods of the millions of people and their families who currently produce tobacco and rely upon the income it earns, some of whom currently live in poverty? After all, it is easy to talk about global demand or lack of it, but many of the solutions will, of necessity, come down to the level of individual farmers. Certainly, my first impression from talking to people was that this is a devilishly difficult subject, partly because of its diversity. Tobacco comes in a variety of types and styles while its production is geographically widespread under a range of conditions, some of them changing, and subject to different government regulations. It is carried out by commercial farmers and smallholders, who are given varying amounts of support and who sell their tobacco either over auction floors or via contract arrangements, each of which is open to good or bad practices.