Malawi Tobacco Commission Extends Tobacco Farmer Registration

Malawi’s Tobacco Commission has extended tobacco farmer registration and licensing to Oct. 31, 2023, according to The Nyasa Times. The end date was originally scheduled for Sept. 30, 2023.

“We have decided to extend the exercise by one month, giving enough period to them [stakeholders and growers] without charging any fee or penalty to them,” said Tobacco Commission CEO Joseph Chidanti Malunga.

The Tobacco Commission wants farmers to produce as much tobacco crop as possible because there is more demand for higher volumes from traditional and international buyers.

It is illegal in Malawi for farmers to grow tobacco without being licensed.