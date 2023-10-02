PMI Launches Tobacco-Free Heat Stick

Philip Morris International unveiled a zero-tobacco stick for use with its heat-not-burn device IQOS, which may help the company avoid tax and other regulations that affect its tobacco products in some markets, according to Reuters.

The new sticks, called LEVIA, do not contain tobacco but rather a “nontobacco substrate” infused with nicotine. It offers flavors including tobacco, menthol with blueberry and peppermint.

LEVIA may avoid the heavy taxes or other controls imposed on other tobacco products, according to CEO Jacek Olczak. He said it “may not be subject to flavor regulations in some jurisdictions” and that it “doesn’t fit” in existing fiscal categories.

A PMI spokesperson declined to comment on when and where LEVIA would launch or what substance replaces the tobacco.