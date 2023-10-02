The Therapeutic Track

To further support the transition from smoking to reduced-risk nicotine products, the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is encouraging next-generation nicotine product manufacturers to consider the marketing authorization application (MAA) route to market. Nicotine products, such as vape devices, authorized via this regulatory pathway can be marketed as smoking cessation tools and prescribed by healthcare professionals.

This article discusses how manufacturers can design vapes to improve their chances of MAA approval, giving a particular focus to delivered dose uniformity (DDU), which is a critical parameter for any authorized medical inhalation device.

Medicinal vapes will be classified in a similar way as conventional pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDIs), meaning they must meet similar criteria for approval. One key criteria is DDU, a measure used to ensure patients are getting the same amount of drug delivery both within and between devices.

Achieving DDU is challenging in vapes for several reasons. Most consumer vapes rely on traditional coil and wick technology. The wick is saturated with e-liquid, and when the coil heats up, the wick releases vapor for the user to inhale. Coil-based and wick-based vapes are prone to inconsistency caused by a variety of issues, such as variation in battery life, power delivery and temperature, to highlight a few.

The MHRA recognizes that vapes are fundamentally different from pMDIs and has made some concessions related to DDU. However, manufacturers must achieve nine out of 10 doses within 25 percent of the mean and all doses within 35 percent of the mean. In addition, the mean of 10 puffs must fall within 15 percent of the label claim. To have the best chance of MAA approval, manufacturers should design vapes well within these limits. Manufacturers can achieve this by adapting existing vape designs or by turning to novel technology.