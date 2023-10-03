JTI Malaysia Appoints Juliana Mohd Yahaya as Managing Director

Japan Tobacco International Malaysia appointed Juliana Mohd Yahaya as managing director effective Oct. 1, according to The Edge Malaysia.

Yahaya will take the place of Khoo Bee Leng, who will retire after 30 years with the company.

“[Yahaya] brings a wealth of experience to the role, having assumed various leadership positions at Japan Tobacco International’s (JTI) global center as well as in markets,” said JTI Malaysia.

Yahaya joined JTI Malaysia in 2000, and she has held various roles in marketing and sales. She also worked at JTI’s Geneva headquarters and in leadership roles across Asia and Europe. Yahaya has been leading the Belgium and Luxembourg markets since 2020.

“JTI Malaysia would also like to take this opportunity to thank Khoo Bee Leng for her dedicated service and leadership, and we wish her a happy retirement,” the company said. Leng started in the role of managing director on Jan. 1, 2021.