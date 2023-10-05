BAT Adds Murray Kessler to Board

Murray S. Kessler will join the board of BAT as an independent nonexecutive director and member of the nominations and remuneration committees with effect from Nov. 6, 2023.

Murray previously held several senior positions, including chief executive, president and board member of Perrigo; president, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Lorillard Tobacco Co.; vice chair of Altria Group; and president, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of UST. Prior to joining UST, Murray had a 12-year career with Campbell Soup Company, having served as vice president of sales and marketing, general manager of the Swanson division of Campbell Soup and other leadership roles.

Commenting on the appointment, Luc Jobin, chair of the board, said: “I am pleased to welcome Murray Kessler to our board. Murray has extensive leadership experience in growing consumer product companies and managing regulated businesses, and I am looking forward to his contribution as we accelerate our strategy to build ‘A Better Tomorrow.’”