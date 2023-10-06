Habanos Releases New Vitola for Duty-Free Shops

Habanos S.A., the state-run distribution arm of Cuban cigars, announced a new size of the Hoyo de Monterrey called the Destinos.

The new vitola will be exclusive to duty-free shops at travel ports around the world, excluding the United States.

The Destinos measures 5 and 7/10 (145mm) x 49 and was unveiled during the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes, France. This is an event for duty-free retailers.

“The Hoyo de Monterrey Destinos travel humidor is a perfect choice for Habanos-loving travelers who enjoy thick-gauge vitolas and appreciate the light strength that is a hallmark of the Hoyo de Monterrey brand,” a Habnaos representative told Tobacco Reporter. “This is a great opportunity to enjoy all the aromas and flavors of Hoyo de Monterrey’s blend anywhere in the world.”

Within the general Cuban naming system, this will be known as the sutiles and is reportedly the first Cuban cigar made in this size.

It will be available in “travel humidors” in counts of 20 sticks. There was no timeline for release or pricing given.