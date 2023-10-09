Oman to Implement Plain Packaging in April

Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) announced that the mandatory standard for plain packaging of tobacco products will be effective April 2024, according to the Daily Muscat.

“The ministry requests tobacco companies and local compliance firms to follow Ministerial Decision No. 2023/67, which requires implementing Omani Standard OS1655 for plain packaging of tobacco products. This becomes mandatory from April 4, 2024,” the MoCIIP said in a statement.

The ministry issued a decision on the standard in March 2023 and deemed it a binding Omani standard specification.

The standard requires that at least 65 percent of the packaging include a public health warning, picture and a message to quit while the rest of the packaging displays the brand name in a standardized font and color.