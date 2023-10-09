South Korea Requires Disclosure of Additives and Harmful Ingredients

South Korea’s National Assembly approved the Law on the Control of Harmful Effects of Tobacco during its full session on Oct. 6, according to The Korea Bizwire. The law mandates the disclosure of the types and amounts of harmful ingredients used in cigarettes.

The law will take effect two years after it is officially announced. It is expected to be put into practice by October 2025.

Following implementation of the law, cigarette makers, importers and distributors will have to regularly test harmful ingredients in their products every two years and disclose the results and information on ingredients in the cigarettes with the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

Data about the dangerous ingredients will be made available to the public online. The Tobacco Harmfulness Control Committee will decide which specific harmful components will be disclosed.

E-cigarettes, including liquid and cigarette varieties, are also included in the law.

Previously, South Korea disclosed tar and nicotine levels in cigarettes but did not examine or reveal content of carcinogenic substances, including naphthylamine, nickel, benzene, vinyl chloride, arsenic and cadmium.